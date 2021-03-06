EventChain Price Up 67.1% This Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $932,731.31 and approximately $19,495.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 67.1% higher against the dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00758971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043237 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.