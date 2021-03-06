Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $245.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $200.30 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average is $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Etsy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

