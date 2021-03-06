ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

