Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Escalade has increased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

ESCA stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $297.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.30. Escalade has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 267,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

