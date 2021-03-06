Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

TVTX opened at $26.99 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

