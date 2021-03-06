Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Orthofix Medical in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 438.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 45.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

