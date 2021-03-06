Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

