Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arvinas, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

ARVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

