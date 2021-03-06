Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

EQX stock opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.05. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.60 and a 12-month high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

