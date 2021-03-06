Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Given New $20.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.