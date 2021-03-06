Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after buying an additional 268,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

