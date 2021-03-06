EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $43.56 and last traded at $44.47. Approximately 1,170,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,169,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Specifically, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EPR Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

