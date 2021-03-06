Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EPOKY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. 35,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $22.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

