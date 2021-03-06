Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stake Cut by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Envista by 11.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Envista by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Envista stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.15 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

