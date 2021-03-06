Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,812,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

