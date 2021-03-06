Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entercom Communications is the fourth largest radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company has built a highly consolidated portfolio of radio stations concentrated primarily in top 50 markets with above average growth characteristics. The company’s portfolio of radio stations is geographically diverse and offers a wide variety of programming formats. The company believes that geographic diversity will reduce the effect of economic downturn, while wide range of programming formats lessens the impact of changes in listening preferences. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.83.

ETM opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $692.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

