Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $204.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

