EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 623,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 40.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,175. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

