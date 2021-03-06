Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.41.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

