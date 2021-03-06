eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $213,495.92 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $213,495.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $385,518.10.

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $528,538.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92.

On Monday, January 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $282.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in eMagin by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.