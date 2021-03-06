Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.43 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $142.10 or 0.00290324 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $166.38 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $995.08 or 0.02033022 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,300,892 coins and its circulating supply is 17,068,583 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

