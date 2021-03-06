Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,983,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,904,000 after buying an additional 1,099,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,076,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

