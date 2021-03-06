eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

