Effect.AI (EFX) One Day Volume Tops $50,319.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 16% against the dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $26.91 million and approximately $50,319.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

Effect.AI Token Trading

