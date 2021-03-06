EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EDRVF opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

