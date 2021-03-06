Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $518,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 297.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 100.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

