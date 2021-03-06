Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.78.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.
In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,495. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.10.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
