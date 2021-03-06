Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $4,897,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,495. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

