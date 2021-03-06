Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 66,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,982. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

