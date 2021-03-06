Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the January 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.19. 12,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,831. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

