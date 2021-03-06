Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the January 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.19. 12,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,831. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
