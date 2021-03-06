Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EOI stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

