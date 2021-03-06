Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.39.

NYSE:ETN opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

