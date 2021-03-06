DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.37 on Friday. DZS has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $337.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DZS by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DZS by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in DZS by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DZS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

