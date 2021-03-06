Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $32.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on DYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

