Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,966,780 shares of company stock valued at $440,757,605. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after buying an additional 702,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after buying an additional 1,167,785 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.