Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 442,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

