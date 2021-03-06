DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 2,312,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $416.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.76.

DRRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

