Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in February

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDEJF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 242,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,840. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 26.47, a current ratio of 28.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

