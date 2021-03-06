Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in February

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDEJF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 242,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,840. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 26.47, a current ratio of 28.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04.
Dundee Company Profile
