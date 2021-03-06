Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 3,376,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,228,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Several research analysts recently commented on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.50.
Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
