Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

DOMO opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. Domo’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,326 shares of company stock worth $16,601,450 over the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Domo by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 38.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

