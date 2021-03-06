Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $425.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $445.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.69. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,108,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

