Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $422.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

DPZ opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.69. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

