Dollar Tree Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,724 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,278 call options.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after buying an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,562. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.