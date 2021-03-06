DMarket (DMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.39 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. DMarket has a market cap of $32.39 million and $23.98 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00752760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00042449 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

