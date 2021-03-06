DistX (DISTX) Hits Market Cap of $52,266.13

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 265% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. DistX has a market capitalization of $52,266.13 and $27,361.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DistX has traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00468578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00068371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00078226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00084194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00461267 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

