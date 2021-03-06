Digitex Futures Price Reaches $0.0295 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00766527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043910 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

