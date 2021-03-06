Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 13.1%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) traded down 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.58 and last traded at $78.82. 6,647,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,819,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $52,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,053,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.