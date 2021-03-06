Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth $10,264,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth $4,469,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Diginex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 817,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,936. The stock has a market cap of $439.59 million, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. Diginex has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.