Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Down 6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s share price was down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 924,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 853,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

