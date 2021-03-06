Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 314.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,032 shares of company stock worth $24,730,801 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.