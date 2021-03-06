Devina A. Rankin Sells 17,603 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Waste Management stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

